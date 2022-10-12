Monero (XMR) Trading 0.4% Lower Over Last Week

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Monero has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Monero has a market cap of $2.62 billion and $72.17 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for about $143.83 or 0.00752722 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021591 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.13 or 0.00272811 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.87 or 0.00124901 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.01 or 0.00586208 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005215 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00251929 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.49 or 0.00269478 BTC.

About Monero

Monero (CRYPTO:XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,186,315 coins. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Monero is www.getmonero.org. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Monero is forum.getmonero.org.

Buying and Selling Monero

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero (XMR) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XMR through the process of mining. Monero has a current supply of 18,186,141.04358106. The last known price of Monero is 145.65680927 USD and is up 2.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 190 active market(s) with $67,543,314.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.getmonero.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Monero using one of the exchanges listed above.

