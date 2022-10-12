Moss Carbon Credit Hits One Day Volume of $155,765.00 (MCO2)

Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Moss Carbon Credit has a market capitalization of $6.94 million and approximately $155,765.00 worth of Moss Carbon Credit was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moss Carbon Credit token can now be purchased for about $2.43 or 0.00012736 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Moss Carbon Credit has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Moss Carbon Credit Token Profile

Moss Carbon Credit launched on September 28th, 2020. Moss Carbon Credit’s total supply is 2,831,172 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,851,014 tokens. The official website for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth. Moss Carbon Credit’s official Twitter account is @mco2token and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moss Carbon Credit is moss.earth/en/blog-en.

Moss Carbon Credit Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moss Carbon Credit (MCO2) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Moss Carbon Credit has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Moss Carbon Credit is 2.42921708 USD and is down -3.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $177,339.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://moss.earth/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moss Carbon Credit directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Moss Carbon Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moss Carbon Credit using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

