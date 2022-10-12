Newton Price Down 1.7% Over Last Week (NEW)

Newton (NEW) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Newton token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Newton has traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar. Newton has a market cap of $4.36 million and $46,231.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Newton Token Profile

Newton launched on July 25th, 2017. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 tokens. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project. Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org. The official message board for Newton is www.newtonproject.org/announcement.

Newton Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton (NEW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Users are able to generate NEW through the process of mining. Newton has a current supply of 98,823,661,261.46 with 20,571,994,592.46 in circulation. The last known price of Newton is 0.0002133 USD and is down -3.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $43,401.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.newtonproject.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

