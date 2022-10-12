NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Holdings Raised by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,793 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $6,279,217,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 198,462,079 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $54,152,363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,446,529 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 4,557,600 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,244,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,328,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,999,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212,941 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 target price on NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target (down from $410.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.61. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $112.83 and a 1 year high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

