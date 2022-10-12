NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Covenant Partners LLC

Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,458 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Covenant Partners LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the first quarter worth $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $112.83 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $149.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $180.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.50.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

