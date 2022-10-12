NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Elite Wealth Management Inc.

Elite Wealth Management Inc. trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,311 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.2% of Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Elite Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invst LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on NVDA. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Fubon Bank cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $213.50.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $112.83 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The stock has a market cap of $288.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.61.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

