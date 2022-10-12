NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by John G Ullman & Associates Inc.

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,755 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Invst LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Invst LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Wealthquest Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 4,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opes Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,889 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 11,325 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $228.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $205.00 price target on NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $213.50.

NVDA opened at $115.86 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $149.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $112.83 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.49 billion, a PE ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

