OVR Price Tops $0.63 on Top Exchanges (OVR)

OVR (OVR) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. OVR has a total market capitalization of $17.09 million and $1.35 million worth of OVR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OVR token can currently be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00003312 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OVR has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OVR Profile

OVR was first traded on November 29th, 2020. OVR’s total supply is 95,013,434 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,011,633 tokens. The official website for OVR is www.ovr.ai. OVR’s official message board is medium.com/ovrthereality. The Reddit community for OVR is https://reddit.com/r/ovr_ar_platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. OVR’s official Twitter account is @ovrthereality and its Facebook page is accessible here.

OVR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OVR (OVR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. OVR has a current supply of 95,013,434 with 20,439,769 in circulation. The last known price of OVR is 0.63744387 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 25 active market(s) with $1,455,592.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ovr.ai.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OVR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OVR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OVR using one of the exchanges listed above.

