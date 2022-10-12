Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 19.3% per year over the last three years. Oxford Square Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities research analysts expect Oxford Square Capital to earn $0.41 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.42 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.4%.

Shares of NASDAQ OXSQ opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.29 million, a P/E ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.13. Oxford Square Capital has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $4.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.79.

Oxford Square Capital ( NASDAQ:OXSQ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.94 million for the quarter. Oxford Square Capital had a negative net margin of 101.40% and a positive return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oxford Square Capital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OXSQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 15.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 4,173 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 14.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 302,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,389 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 9.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 120,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxford Square Capital in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

