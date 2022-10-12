Parachute Price Hits $0.0004 (PAR)

Parachute (PAR) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Parachute has a total market cap of $330,782.76 and approximately $57,403.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Parachute has traded up 5.1% against the US dollar. One Parachute token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Parachute

Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,603,675 tokens. The Reddit community for Parachute is https://reddit.com/r/parachutetoken. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Parachute’s official website is parachutedao.org.

Buying and Selling Parachute

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute (PAR) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Parachute has a current supply of 999,628,334.0000002 with 878,603,674.7772146 in circulation. The last known price of Parachute is 0.00037368 USD and is up 2.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $41,089.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://parachutedao.org.”

