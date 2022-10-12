Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) is Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 199,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,821 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 3.1% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group set a $59.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays set a $50.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.33.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $41.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.94 and a 52-week high of $61.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.27 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The company had revenue of $27.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.31%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

