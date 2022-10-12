PirateCash (PIRATE) Market Cap Reaches $166,351.98

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. During the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 14.8% against the U.S. dollar. PirateCash has a total market cap of $166,351.98 and $45.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PirateCash coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00269241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00101216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC.

PirateCash Coin Profile

PirateCash (PIRATE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 2nd, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 37,600,470 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @piratecash_net and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/piratecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PirateCash’s official website is piratecash.net.

PirateCash Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PirateCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PirateCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

