PointPay (PXP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3.89 Million

PointPay (PXP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last week, PointPay has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. PointPay has a market capitalization of $8.70 million and $3.89 million worth of PointPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PointPay token can currently be bought for $0.0192 or 0.00000101 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PointPay Profile

PointPay was first traded on June 25th, 2018. PointPay’s total supply is 992,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 452,298,093 tokens. The official website for PointPay is pointpay.io. The Reddit community for PointPay is https://reddit.com/r/pointpay1. PointPay’s official message board is blog.pointpay.io. PointPay’s official Twitter account is @pointpay1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PointPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PointPay (PXP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. PointPay has a current supply of 992,500,000 with 302,501,090 in circulation. The last known price of PointPay is 0.01915514 USD and is down -0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $3,508,876.15 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pointpay.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PointPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PointPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PointPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

