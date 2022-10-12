Presidio Capital Management LLC Purchases 105 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Presidio Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up approximately 0.6% of Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Presidio Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in AbbVie by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 23,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,796,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.25% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on AbbVie to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on AbbVie from $154.00 to $146.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on AbbVie from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.88.

NYSE ABBV opened at $141.51 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.86 and a 52 week high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15. The stock has a market cap of $250.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $140.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.11.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.42 by $0.09. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 158.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.11 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 13.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

