Quark Price Hits $0.0017 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. During the last seven days, Quark has traded down 4% against the dollar. One Quark coin can currently be bought for $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Quark has a total market capitalization of $484,931.57 and $21,976.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

JoinCoin (JOIN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Quark

QRK is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 282,131,035 coins. The official message board for Quark is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is https://reddit.com/r/quarkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkpress and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark (QRK) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate QRK through the process of mining. Quark has a current supply of 282,126,067.25740063. The last known price of Quark is 0.00171778 USD and is up 0.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $22,413.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.qrknet.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

