ReFork Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $24.64 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. ReFork has a total market cap of $24.64 million and $6,223.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReFork token can now be purchased for $0.0854 or 0.00000447 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ReFork has traded up 51.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ReFork alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork launched on June 1st, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 tokens. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The official website for ReFork is refork.org. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/refork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

ReFork Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork (EFK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. ReFork has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ReFork is 0.07959733 USD and is up 36.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $5,246.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://refork.org.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ReFork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ReFork and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.