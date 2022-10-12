Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Sees Large Volume Increase

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 49,290 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 1,077,289 shares.The stock last traded at $13.65 and had previously closed at $13.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on ROIC shares. Citigroup lowered shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Get Retail Opportunity Investments alerts:

Retail Opportunity Investments Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Retail Opportunity Investments Increases Dividend

Retail Opportunity Investments ( NASDAQ:ROIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 17.65%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from Retail Opportunity Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Retail Opportunity Investments’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ROIC. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 70,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,381,000 after acquiring an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,730,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,498 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.2% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 249,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,832,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the first quarter worth approximately $236,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Retail Opportunity Investments

(Get Rating)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Opportunity Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.