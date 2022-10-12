Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Sells 103,897 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. trimmed its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 56.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,294 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 103,897 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $14,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth $744,840,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,540,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,316,074,000 after buying an additional 1,340,520 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 27.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,547,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,161,677,000 after buying an additional 1,189,751 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth $91,466,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,902,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,236,063,000 after purchasing an additional 326,412 shares during the period. 79.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $179.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.69.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $186.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.07, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $173.52 and a one year high of $249.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.39.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.16. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 75.41%. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.22. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is 62.16%.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

