Robust Token (RBT) Trading Down 8.1% Over Last 7 Days

Robust Token (RBT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 8.1% lower against the dollar. Robust Token has a market capitalization of $62,374.24 and $48.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Robust Token token can now be purchased for $2.61 or 0.00013650 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Robust Token Token Profile

Robust Token launched on June 7th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,905 tokens. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Robust Token’s official message board is robustprotocol.medium.com. The official website for Robust Token is robustprotocol.fi. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @robustprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Robust Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Robust Token (RBT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Robust Token has a current supply of 87,312.32 with 23,904.88 in circulation. The last known price of Robust Token is 2.62005338 USD and is down -0.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $48.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://robustprotocol.fi.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Robust Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Robust Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

