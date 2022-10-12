Rupiah Token 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $155,163.00 (IDRT)

Rupiah Token (IDRT) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Rupiah Token has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. One Rupiah Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Rupiah Token has a market capitalization of $3.17 million and $155,163.00 worth of Rupiah Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Rupiah Token Token Profile

Rupiah Token’s launch date was April 10th, 2019. Rupiah Token’s total supply is 130,112,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,743,000,000 tokens. The official website for Rupiah Token is rupiahtoken.com. Rupiah Token’s official Twitter account is @rupiahtokenidrt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rupiah Token’s official message board is medium.com/rupiahtoken-blog.

Rupiah Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupiah Token (IDRT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the BNB Beacon Chain (BEP2) platform. Rupiah Token has a current supply of 130,112,000,000 with 123,747,339,442 in circulation. The last known price of Rupiah Token is 0.00006508 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $118,303.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rupiahtoken.com/.”

