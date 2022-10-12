Scala (XLA) Trading 8.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Scala (XLA) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Scala coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Scala has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar. Scala has a market cap of $415,896.25 and approximately $505.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Scala alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Scala Coin Profile

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network. Scala’s official website is scalaproject.io. The Reddit community for Scala is https://reddit.com/r/scalanetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Scala

According to CryptoCompare, “Scala (XLA) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate XLA through the process of mining. Scala has a current supply of 14,002,198,968.45 with 10,202,198,968.45 in circulation. The last known price of Scala is 0.00004445 USD and is down -24.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $655.07 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scalaproject.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Scala should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Scala Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Scala and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.