ScPrime (SCP) Trading Up 8.3% Over Last 7 Days

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. ScPrime has a total market cap of $9.58 million and $32,161.00 worth of ScPrime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ScPrime coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001123 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. During the last week, ScPrime has traded up 8.3% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ScPrime Coin Profile

SCP is a coin. It was first traded on October 26th, 2018. ScPrime’s total supply is 46,313,031 coins and its circulating supply is 44,608,041 coins. ScPrime’s official Twitter account is @scprimecloud and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ScPrime is https://reddit.com/r/scprime and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ScPrime is scpri.me.

Buying and Selling ScPrime

According to CryptoCompare, “ScPrime (SCP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate SCP through the process of mining. ScPrime has a current supply of 46,313,031 with 44,602,869.845 in circulation. The last known price of ScPrime is 0.20249613 USD and is down -6.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $43,241.33 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://scpri.me.”

ScPrime can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Probit and Whitebit and SouthXchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ScPrime directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ScPrime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ScPrime using one of the exchanges listed above.

