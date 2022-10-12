Sheets Smith Wealth Management Has $3.39 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Sheets Smith Wealth Management cut its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,591 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 25 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $3,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 518 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 740 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,614 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,670,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 27,068 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $13,903,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 626 Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 2,387 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $499.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $467.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $553.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.12 and its 200-day moving average is $513.80.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 34.46%.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total value of $53,059,422.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $420,669,238.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,866,882.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 99,312 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.27, for a total transaction of $53,059,422.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 787,372 shares in the company, valued at $420,669,238.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,051 shares of company stock valued at $74,450,958 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UNH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Argus lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $586.40.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

