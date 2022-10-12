Siacoin Reaches Market Cap of $175.45 Million (SC)

Siacoin (SC) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One Siacoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Siacoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. Siacoin has a market cap of $175.45 million and $2.34 million worth of Siacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nano (XNO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00004024 BTC.

MobileCoin (MOB) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00004543 BTC.

ScPrime (SCP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001133 BTC.

Banano (BAN) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ShibChain (SC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Silver Coin (SC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SiaClassic (SCA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Siacoin Profile

SC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 1st, 2015. Siacoin’s total supply is 52,254,052,992 coins. Siacoin’s official Twitter account is @skynetlabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Siacoin is sia.tech. The Reddit community for Siacoin is https://reddit.com/r/siacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Siacoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Siacoin (SC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate SC through the process of mining. Siacoin has a current supply of 52,251,802,992. The last known price of Siacoin is 0.00338653 USD and is down -0.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,432,448.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sia.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Siacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Siacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

