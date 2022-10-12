Signature Chain (SIGN) Market Cap Hits $262,176.95

Signature Chain (SIGN) traded up 79.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Signature Chain has a market capitalization of $262,176.95 and approximately $16.00 worth of Signature Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Signature Chain token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Signature Chain has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Signature Chain alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.25 or 0.99997892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022798 BTC.

About Signature Chain

Signature Chain (CRYPTO:SIGN) is a token. It was first traded on September 11th, 2018. Signature Chain’s total supply is 874,217,423 tokens and its circulating supply is 765,779,225 tokens. The official message board for Signature Chain is discordapp.com/invite/rz5xurk. Signature Chain’s official Twitter account is @signaturechain. Signature Chain’s official website is www.signature-chain.com. The Reddit community for Signature Chain is https://reddit.com/r/signaturechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Signature Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Signature Chain (SIGN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Signature Chain has a current supply of 874,217,423 with 765,779,224.736206 in circulation. The last known price of Signature Chain is 0.00034038 USD and is up 8.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $16.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.signature-chain.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Signature Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Signature Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Signature Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Signature Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Signature Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.