srnArt Gallery (SACT) One Day Volume Tops $29.00

srnArt Gallery (SACT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. In the last week, srnArt Gallery has traded up 2.9% against the dollar. One srnArt Gallery token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000079 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. srnArt Gallery has a market cap of $60,257.97 and $29.00 worth of srnArt Gallery was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

srnArt Gallery Token Profile

srnArt Gallery was first traded on February 11th, 2021. srnArt Gallery’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,000,000 tokens. srnArt Gallery’s official message board is srnart1616.medium.com. srnArt Gallery’s official Twitter account is @srn_art. srnArt Gallery’s official website is srnartgallery.com.

srnArt Gallery Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “srnArt Gallery (SACT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. srnArt Gallery has a current supply of 5,000,000 with 4,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of srnArt Gallery is 0.01518583 USD and is up 0.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 11 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://srnartgallery.com/.”

