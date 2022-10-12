Status (SNT) Price Up 2.7% This Week

Status (SNT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Status token can currently be purchased for $0.0287 or 0.00000150 BTC on exchanges. Status has a total market capitalization of $99.49 million and approximately $19.92 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Status has traded up 2.7% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19,107.25 or 0.99997892 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006449 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003437 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002302 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003350 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.77 or 0.00040644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060414 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005373 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022798 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Status’ official website is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174 with 3,470,483,788 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.0270624 USD and is down -0.15 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $3,493,737.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Status should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

