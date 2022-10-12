Steem (STEEM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $90.78 Million

Steem (STEEM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last week, Steem has traded 3.6% higher against the dollar. Steem has a market cap of $90.78 million and $14.64 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Steem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001203 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NuShares (NSR) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00678979 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00015856 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000724 BTC.

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00008041 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OtterClam Finance (CLAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00011307 BTC.

STEEM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 409,190,981 coins and its circulating supply is 394,951,699 coins. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Steem is steem.com. Steem’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a cryptocurrency . Steem has a current supply of 409,190,981 with 394,951,699 in circulation. The last known price of Steem is 0.23138639 USD and is up 2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $25,560,589.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://steem.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

