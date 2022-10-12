StoneX Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 21,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,985,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.0% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $488,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,086,000. HMS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $231,000. Leisure Capital Management boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 118.1% during the second quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 21,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 11,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marion Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $1,563,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MRK opened at $91.05 on Wednesday. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.50 and a 52 week high of $95.72. The firm has a market cap of $230.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 29.00% and a return on equity of 48.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.27%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MRK. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.44.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

