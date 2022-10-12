StoneX Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Financial Architects Inc grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total transaction of $1,127,184.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 2,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.80, for a total value of $1,127,184.80. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,801,895.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,322 shares of company stock valued at $11,866,291 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ServiceNow Trading Down 2.7 %

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NOW. Cowen decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $646.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $589.13.

NYSE:NOW opened at $371.30 on Wednesday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $366.88 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market cap of $75.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 408.02, a PEG ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $441.13 and a 200-day moving average of $463.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

About ServiceNow

(Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.