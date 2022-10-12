Tachyon Protocol (IPX) Trading Down 9.1% This Week

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. One Tachyon Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Tachyon Protocol has traded 9.1% lower against the dollar. Tachyon Protocol has a market capitalization of $370,491.92 and $6,704.00 worth of Tachyon Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tachyon Protocol Token Profile

Tachyon Protocol was first traded on October 18th, 2019. Tachyon Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 266,858,531 tokens. The Reddit community for Tachyon Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/tachyonipx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tachyon Protocol’s official website is tachyon.eco. Tachyon Protocol’s official Twitter account is @tachyon_eco and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Tachyon Protocol is medium.com/tachyon-protocol.

Buying and Selling Tachyon Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Tachyon Protocol (IPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Tachyon Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 266,858,530.8 in circulation. The last known price of Tachyon Protocol is 0.00136988 USD and is down -8.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $7,701.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tachyon.eco/.”

