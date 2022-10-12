TBCC (TBCC) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $20.93 Million

TBCC (TBCC) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One TBCC token can now be bought for approximately $0.0209 or 0.00000110 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, TBCC has traded down 10% against the U.S. dollar. TBCC has a total market cap of $20.93 million and approximately $226,362.00 worth of TBCC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WOW-token (WOW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000208 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00004928 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00044736 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001795 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $309.31 or 0.01618783 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

TBCC Profile

TBCC is a token. Its launch date was July 13th, 2020. TBCC’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. TBCC’s official Twitter account is @tbcc_ex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TBCC is tbcc-com.medium.com. The official website for TBCC is www.tbcctoken.com.

TBCC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TBCC (TBCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. TBCC has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of TBCC is 0.01878753 USD and is down -3.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $256,683.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tbcctoken.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TBCC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TBCC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TBCC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

