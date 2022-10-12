Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $74.77

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $74.77 and last traded at $75.01, with a volume of 28318 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on TER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $132.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $127.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Teradyne from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.55.

Teradyne Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.53. The firm has a market cap of $11.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.49, a PEG ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $840.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.60 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 24.67%. Sell-side analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.21%.

Insider Transactions at Teradyne

In related news, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total transaction of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 37,857 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.20, for a total transaction of $3,793,271.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 234,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,520,447. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brad Robbins sold 3,144 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.84, for a total value of $238,440.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,394,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TER. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,128,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,143,298,000 after purchasing an additional 154,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,153,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,390,000 after purchasing an additional 927,197 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,074,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,315,000 after purchasing an additional 123,979 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Teradyne by 36.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,665,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,652,000 after acquiring an additional 713,243 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Teradyne by 15.8% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,220,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,521,000 after acquiring an additional 302,472 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

