Terra Virtua Kolect Price Tops $0.0331 on Major Exchanges (TVK)

Terra Virtua Kolect (TVK) traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. During the last seven days, Terra Virtua Kolect has traded down 0.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Virtua Kolect coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0331 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Terra Virtua Kolect has a total market capitalization of $39.70 million and $345,825.00 worth of Terra Virtua Kolect was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra Virtua Kolect Coin Profile

Terra Virtua Kolect’s launch date was December 7th, 2020. Terra Virtua Kolect’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. The official message board for Terra Virtua Kolect is medium.com/terravirtua/introducing-terra-virtua-tokenomics-aeb8a86f9dd7. The official website for Terra Virtua Kolect is www.terravirtua.io. Terra Virtua Kolect’s official Twitter account is @terra_virtua and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Terra Virtua Kolect

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra Virtua Kolect is a cross-platform non-fungible token (NFT) ecosystem that offers a curated marketplace for NFT creators and collectors to interact. The Terra Virtua Kolect platform spans web, PC and mobile AR/VR environments.The Terra Virtua Kolect project raised $2.6 million in three rounds of token sales. Some of Terra Virtua’s partners for creating digital collectibles include Legendary Entertainment and Paramount Pictures.Terra Virtua was formed as a project in 2017, but its utility token TVK only launched on Dec. 16, 2021.”

