The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) Shares Acquired by Cambria Investment Management L.P.

Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 59.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P.’s holdings in Andersons were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Andersons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $525,000. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Andersons by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 14,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Andersons by 179.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 12,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its stake in Andersons by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 9,662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Andersons by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Andersons alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Andersons from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Andersons in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Andersons Price Performance

In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 3,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total value of $130,293.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 326,644 shares in the company, valued at $13,258,479.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Michael J. Anderson sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.86, for a total transaction of $92,253.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 399,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,542,989.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,911 shares of company stock valued at $2,176,972. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ANDE opened at $32.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.39. The Andersons, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.35 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.73.

Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $1.29. Andersons had a net margin of 0.86% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Andersons, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Andersons Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.95%.

About Andersons

(Get Rating)

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.