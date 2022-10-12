TNC Coin (TNC) Price Hits $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

TNC Coin (TNC) traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One TNC Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TNC Coin has a market capitalization of $6.81 million and approximately $936,733.00 worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TNC Coin Profile

TNC Coin was first traded on August 23rd, 2019. TNC Coin’s total supply is 196,719,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,851,183,164 coins. TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @tnc_it_group and its Facebook page is accessible here. TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup.

Buying and Selling TNC Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin (TNC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. TNC Coin has a current supply of 196,719,999,947 with 5,851,183,164 in circulation. The last known price of TNC Coin is 0.0013568 USD and is up 15.16 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $999,298.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tnccoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TNC Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

