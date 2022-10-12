TRON Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $4.49 Billion (TRX)

TRON (TRX) traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. TRON has a market cap of $4.49 billion and $481.39 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TRON coin can now be bought for $0.0627 or 0.00000328 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, TRON has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Belrium (BEL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00019786 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00007058 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002531 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00014181 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000664 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00009172 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00012441 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000213 BTC.

TRON (TRX) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,323,129,542 coins and its circulating supply is 71,659,659,264 coins. TRON’s official website is tron.network. The Reddit community for TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON (TRX) is a cryptocurrency . TRON has a current supply of 92,325,119,078.60773 with 92,325,108,499.77332 in circulation. The last known price of TRON is 0.06172489 USD and is up 0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 689 active market(s) with $319,732,506.21 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

