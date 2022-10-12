UCA Coin (UCA) Price Reaches $0.0004

UCA Coin (UCA) traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. In the last seven days, UCA Coin has traded up 221.8% against the U.S. dollar. One UCA Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. UCA Coin has a total market cap of $888,729.02 and approximately $1,577.00 worth of UCA Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000845 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010857 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070314 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10749374 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UCA Coin Coin Profile

UCA Coin’s launch date was November 21st, 2019. UCA Coin’s total supply is 5,347,234,070 coins and its circulating supply is 2,308,373,935 coins. UCA Coin’s official Twitter account is @ucacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for UCA Coin is ucacoin.com.

UCA Coin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UCA Coin (UCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. UCA Coin has a current supply of 5,347,234,069.568399 with 2,308,373,934.5884404 in circulation. The last known price of UCA Coin is 0.00048498 USD and is up 0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $2,406.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ucacoin.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UCA Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UCA Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase UCA Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

