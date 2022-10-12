UniWorld Tops One Day Trading Volume of $55,744.00 (UNW)

UniWorld (UNW) traded down 3.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One UniWorld coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, UniWorld has traded 60.6% lower against the US dollar. UniWorld has a market cap of $465,756.10 and approximately $55,744.00 worth of UniWorld was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

UniWorld Coin Profile

UniWorld (UNW) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 5th, 2019. UniWorld’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,735,303 coins. UniWorld’s official website is uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official message board is medium.com/@uniworld.io. UniWorld’s official Twitter account is @uniworldio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling UniWorld

According to CryptoCompare, “UniWorld (UNW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. UniWorld has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of UniWorld is 0.0018337 USD and is down -0.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $58,285.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniworld.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as UniWorld directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UniWorld should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase UniWorld using one of the exchanges listed above.

