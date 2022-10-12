Venus Hits 1-Day Volume of $2.50 Million (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Venus has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar. Venus has a market cap of $56.79 million and approximately $2.50 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus token can currently be bought for $4.67 or 0.00024422 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010832 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Venus

Venus launched on September 28th, 2020. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 tokens. The official message board for Venus is community.venus.io. Venus’ official website is venus.io. Venus’ official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus (XVS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Venus has a current supply of 29,745,109.54 with 12,170,524 in circulation. The last known price of Venus is 4.78802434 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 91 active market(s) with $3,151,048.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://venus.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Venus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Venus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

