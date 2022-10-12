Vidulum (VDL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $572,616.19

Vidulum (VDL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Vidulum has a market capitalization of $572,616.19 and approximately $144.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vidulum has traded up 9.1% against the dollar. One Vidulum coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0307 or 0.00000161 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19,098.79 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000313 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00021617 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00272880 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00124781 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $143.25 or 0.00750047 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $111.89 or 0.00585868 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005217 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.14 or 0.00252053 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000647 BTC.

About Vidulum

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash1927 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 17,086,081 coins and its circulating supply is 18,665,053 coins. The official message board for Vidulum is medium.com/vidulum. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @vidulumapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/vidulumapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Vidulum

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum (VDL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Vidulum has a current supply of 17,086,081 with 17,071,231 in circulation. The last known price of Vidulum is 0.03140392 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $270.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vidulum.app/.”

