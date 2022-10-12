Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA) to Issue $0.02 Final Dividend

Wam Alternative Assets Limited (ASX:WMA – Get Rating) declared a final dividend on Monday, October 10th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Thursday, October 27th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, October 16th.

Wam Alternative Assets Stock Performance

About Wam Alternative Assets

(Get Rating)

Blue Sky Alternatives Access Fund Ltd specializes in investments in venture capital, private equity, private real estate including infrastructure, commodities, farmland, agricultural water entitlements, and real assets such as water rights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wam Alternative Assets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wam Alternative Assets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.