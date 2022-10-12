Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Hits Market Cap of $1.15 Billion

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, Wrapped BNB has traded 7.2% lower against the US dollar. One Wrapped BNB token can currently be bought for approximately $269.94 or 0.01413370 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $1.15 billion and $68.66 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped BNB

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 4,264,976 tokens. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @binance_dex. The official website for Wrapped BNB is www.binance.org.

Wrapped BNB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped BNB (WBNB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Wrapped BNB has a current supply of 4,267,950.84230831. The last known price of Wrapped BNB is 272.12364243 USD and is up 0.86 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9095 active market(s) with $80,722,145.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binance.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

