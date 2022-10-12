Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $27.59 Million

Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Centrifuge has traded down 12.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Wrapped Centrifuge token can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00001332 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Wrapped Centrifuge has a total market capitalization of $27.59 million and approximately $536,322.00 worth of Wrapped Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Wrapped Centrifuge alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Wrapped Centrifuge Token Profile

Wrapped Centrifuge was first traded on June 22nd, 2021. Wrapped Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,491,740 tokens. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped Centrifuge is medium.com/centrifuge. The Reddit community for Wrapped Centrifuge is https://reddit.com/r/Centrifuge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wrapped Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Wrapped Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Centrifuge (WCFG) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped Centrifuge has a current supply of 430,011,123 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Centrifuge is 0.25194069 USD and is down -5.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $516,340.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Centrifuge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped Centrifuge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped Centrifuge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.