Ycash Price Up 7.9% Over Last Week (YEC)

Ycash (YEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. Ycash has a market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $448.00 worth of Ycash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ycash coin can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000563 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ycash has traded up 7.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ycash alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.47 or 0.00269241 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.35 or 0.00101216 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.53 or 0.00065542 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001921 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000874 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000241 BTC.

About Ycash

Ycash is a coin. Its launch date was July 18th, 2019. Ycash’s total supply is 12,974,828 coins. Ycash’s official message board is ycash.medium.com. The Reddit community for Ycash is https://reddit.com/r/ycash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ycash’s official Twitter account is @ycashfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ycash is y.cash.

Buying and Selling Ycash

According to CryptoCompare, “Ycash (YEC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Ycash has a current supply of 12,973,346.875. The last known price of Ycash is 0.11257986 USD and is down -2.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $494.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://y.cash.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ycash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ycash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ycash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ycash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ycash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.