Zcash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $65.45 Million (ZEC)

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 12th. Zcash has a total market capitalization of $796.22 million and $65.45 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 10.2% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can now be bought for approximately $51.49 or 0.00269478 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.42 or 0.00101650 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00065495 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000871 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003470 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Zcash Profile

Zcash (ZEC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 15,463,231 coins. Zcash’s official website is z.cash. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Zcash’s official Twitter account is @electriccoinco and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zcash’s official message board is forum.z.cash.

Buying and Selling Zcash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zcash (ZEC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate ZEC through the process of mining. Zcash has a current supply of 15,460,281.25. The last known price of Zcash is 51.99656381 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 269 active market(s) with $65,329,185.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://z.cash/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zcash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

