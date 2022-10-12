Zipmex Reaches 1-Day Volume of $18,759.00 (ZMT)

Zipmex (ZMT) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on October 12th. One Zipmex token can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000661 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zipmex has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. Zipmex has a total market capitalization of $8.27 million and $18,759.00 worth of Zipmex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19,099.33 or 1.00002839 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006453 BTC.

Joystick (JOY) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002303 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003351 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00041092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00060428 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005376 BTC.

Green Metaverse Token (GMT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00022814 BTC.

Zipmex Profile

Zipmex (ZMT) is a token. It was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Zipmex’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 65,457,505 tokens. The official message board for Zipmex is medium.com/@zipmex. Zipmex’s official Twitter account is @zipmex. Zipmex’s official website is www.zipmex.com.

Zipmex Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Zipmex (ZMT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Zipmex has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Zipmex is 0.12405723 USD and is down -7.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $20,338.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zipmex.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zipmex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zipmex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zipmex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

