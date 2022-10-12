ZoidPay (ZPAY) 1-Day Volume Tops $68,663.00

ZoidPay (ZPAY) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. Over the last week, ZoidPay has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. ZoidPay has a total market capitalization of $34.08 million and approximately $68,663.00 worth of ZoidPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZoidPay token can currently be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZoidPay alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00002962 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000803 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00010841 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000071 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00070274 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10743142 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00034121 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About ZoidPay

ZoidPay launched on May 15th, 2018. ZoidPay’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 326,140,476 tokens. ZoidPay’s official Twitter account is @zoidpay. ZoidPay’s official website is www.zoidpay.com. The official message board for ZoidPay is medium.com/zoidcoin-network.

ZoidPay Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZoidPay (ZPAY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Elrond platform. ZoidPay has a current supply of 700,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ZoidPay is 0.10791855 USD and is up 1.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $90,050.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.zoidpay.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZoidPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZoidPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZoidPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZoidPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZoidPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.