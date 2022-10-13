10,084 Shares in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Acquired by Advisor Resource Council

Advisor Resource Council acquired a new position in Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,084 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IIM. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.2% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 22.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 83,756 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,167,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust by 3.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 113,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $535,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.45% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:IIM opened at $11.52 on Thursday. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $11.37 and a 1-year high of $17.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.07.
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile
Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
