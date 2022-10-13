10,234 Shares in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Acquired by Dupont Capital Management Corp

Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 10,234 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Delek US by 44.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Delek US by 61.3% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Delek US during the first quarter worth approximately $168,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Delek US by 28.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research raised Delek US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their target price on Delek US to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Delek US from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delek US in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Delek US from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Delek US has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.75.

Delek US Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DK opened at $28.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.07 and a 12-month high of $35.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.68.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas company reported $4.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $1.33. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. Delek US had a return on equity of 30.44% and a net margin of 2.09%. Delek US’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.88) EPS. Analysts predict that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Delek US Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.63%.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

Further Reading

